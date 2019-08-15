Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Co-Star Nushrat Barucha Pulls His Leg In This Hilarious BTS Video!

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Dream Girl'. The film's trailer dropped a few days ago and it went viral almost immediately, with many people on social media hailing the film as the next big hit. Netizens could not stop gushing over Ayushmann's choices as an actor.

In the trailer, we see Ayushmann effortlessly and uninhibitedly portraying a role which very few actors have dared to try; that of a woman! Although he doesn't don that avatar for the entire film, the snippets we saw from the trailer is enough to convince us that Ayushmann can go to any extent to break boundaries of convention. This behind-the-scenes video posted by his co-star Nushrat Barucha hilariously shows the effort Ayushmann put in his transformation.

In the video, Nushrat pulls Ayushmann's leg by calling him 'Aayushi', and questions him about the sometimes painful process a woman has to endure to get ready.

Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilya, and produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is scheduled for release on September 13, 2019.

Ayushmann recently received his first National Film Award under the Best Actor category for his performance in Andhadhun. He shared this award with Vicky Kaushal, who received it for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Many agree that the two actors were the most deserving of this award this year.

