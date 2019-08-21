Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha To Recreate This Iconic Marathi Song!

When it comes to music tracks, the makers of 'Dream Girl' are on a huge roll with it. After calming our nerves with a fun-filled music track like 'Dil Ka Telephone' and getting us into the festive mood with "Radhe Radhe', the film's director revealed that they will be welcoming the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with their yet another music track, 'Dhagala Lagli Kala' which is a recreation of the original Marathi song and the makers are planning to give their interesting take on it.

While giving insights about the music track, Raaj shared, "Dhagala Lagli Kala is a classic, iconic song and we have danced to its tune for years. It is peppy, groovy and compels you to shake a leg. It was Ekta's (Kapoor, producer) idea to recreate this popular foot-tapping number with the Ganpati festival being around the corner. We loved the idea, and feel that as a promotional track, it will widen the scope of the film beyond communities. Our first song, Radhe Radhe, celebrates the spirit of Janmashtami and this one releasing during Ganeshotsav will pump up the festivities."

The director further added "This song has a different vibe and it's got amazing Marathi parts, which has a rap-like melody that we have sung ourselves. It has got amazing catchy Marathi beats and we have also added some live guitars as well as electronic programs around it. It has 'let's dance' written all over it. And I think this will be the biggest welcome for Ganesh Chaturthi in terms of music."

No doubt that this music track is going to be loved by all the fans, as the song Dhagala Lagli Kala has just not been a song, but also an emotion for the youth as it has been a part of fans lives in their childhood and teen years. The makers will be giving the youth the best nostalgia by giving it a dash of live guitars and electronic programs which would make the song even more dynamic. Top of it, this music track been played during Ganeshostav has made all the fans pumped up and they can't wait anymore to groove on this music track.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been making headlines all year for his stellar performance in 'Article 15' and for winning the national award for best actor for 'Andhadhun'. Now, we get to see the actor on the big screen in a yet another unconventional role where he is a complete package of entertainment with his quirky and enjoyable character. The trailer of 'Dream Girl' has been loved by all and we are all for it.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

