Dream Girl Critics Review: Did Ayushmann Khurrana Live Up To The Humongous Buzz?

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview...#DreamGirl: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run... Full-on entertainer with dollops of humour... Garnished with witty lines... Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor terrific... Raaj Shaandilyaa's direction hits the right chord. #DreamGirlReview."

Umair Sandhu

"First Review #DreamGirl from #UAE. It is not a laugh riot but emerges as a complete family entertainer with Climax as its USP. The film leaves you with a smile and at the box office, it is at an advantage. @ayushmannk & #AnuKapoor Stole the Show all the way. MUST WATCH!"

Atif Ansari

"Just watched #DreamGirl in UAE , What a hilarious Movie ! Enjoyed every moment of it. This film reminded #Govinda sir . #AyushmannKhurrana will laugh & laugh at you .Definitely one of the best comedy movie . 4.5*/5*."

Subhash K Jha

"#AyushmannKhurrana has become an ISI guarantee for quality.Dream Girl will be one more giant step ahead for this fearless actor.Take my word for it.. @ayushmannk @balajimotionpic."

