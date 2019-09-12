Dream Girl Critics Review: Did Ayushmann Khurrana Live Up To The Humongous Buzz?
Amid all the insurmountable hype over Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl, we are here with the critics' review of the film and let's just say once again, Ayushmann has hit the ball out of the park! The early reviews are every bit positive and it's a very positive sign for any film. The film, which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, also casts Nushrat Bharucha and is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., September 13, 2019. Check out the early reviews below...
Taran Adarsh
"#OneWordReview...#DreamGirl: WINNER. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️. Ayushmann Khurrana continues his dream run... Full-on entertainer with dollops of humour... Garnished with witty lines... Ayushmann, Annu Kapoor terrific... Raaj Shaandilyaa's direction hits the right chord. #DreamGirlReview."
Umair Sandhu
"First Review #DreamGirl from #UAE. It is not a laugh riot but emerges as a complete family entertainer with Climax as its USP. The film leaves you with a smile and at the box office, it is at an advantage. @ayushmannk & #AnuKapoor Stole the Show all the way. MUST WATCH!"
Atif Ansari
"Just watched #DreamGirl in UAE , What a hilarious Movie ! Enjoyed every moment of it. This film reminded #Govinda sir . #AyushmannKhurrana will laugh & laugh at you .Definitely one of the best comedy movie . 4.5*/5*."
Subhash K Jha
"#AyushmannKhurrana has become an ISI guarantee for quality.Dream Girl will be one more giant step ahead for this fearless actor.Take my word for it.. @ayushmannk @balajimotionpic."
