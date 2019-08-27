English
    Dream Girl Song 'Dhagala Lagli': This Ayushmann Khurrana Song Is Perfect For The Ganpati Season!

    After treating fans with back-to-back hit songs like Radhe Radhe and Dil Ka Telephone from Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl', the makers have now dropped the third song from the film which is a recreation of the iconic Marathi track, 'Dhagala Lagli'.

    The song which has been shot with the concept of Ganesh Chaturthi, showcases an atmosphere of full of light and festival and looks a sure-shot hit this season. The song portrays a crackling chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha and also, stars Riteish Deshmukh who brings the typical Marathi feels to the song.

    What is more interesting is the makers have kept the Marathi feel alive in the song with Marathi lyrics. The song showcases the festive vibe and the right energy that is enough to make the fans go crazy with the dancing number.

    The song is recreated by Meet Bros and sung by Mika Singh along with Jyotica Tangri. Watch the video song here.

    Ayushmann Khurrana who is at the top of his career for essaying promising roles with his back to back 6 hit films, is a testimony that the actor looks for great scripts and not just at the box - office numbers.

    Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl' also stars Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali. The film is slated to release on September 13, 2019.

    Bala Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana Makes Some 'Bald' Moves & Leaves You In Splits!

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
