Dream Girl: Raaj Shaandilya Reveals Fake Facebook Friend Requests Inspired Movie

'Dream Girl', directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The film is said to revolve around a man (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), who works for a call centre under the name, Puja. After the release of the trailer, it was widely spoken on social media about the famous Facebook name, 'Angel Priya', which will be used to create fake profiles. The viewers shared their experience with friend requests in the name of 'Angel Priya'.

During an interview to Mid-Day, Raaj Shaandilya stated that their only aim was to entertain the audience. He said that it was not uncommon to receive friend requests by the name 'Angel Priya' on Facebook. He said, "All of us would have received a friend request from one Angel Priya at least once in our lifetime. It is well known that Angel Priya will be used by men as a name to register fake profiles. These men will also go on to flirt with other men with an intention to extract money from them. While doing script, we took these incidents into our mind and wrote this film. So it's a fun film with many real-life elements."

"When we (co-writer Nirmaan D Singh and Raaj Shaandilya) started working on the film, our only motive was to keep the audience entertained. We even thought of many ideas and took many real-life incidents into consideration to keep as aspect of the movie. As writer of the sketch comedy show, Comedy Circus, we often scripted gender-bender characters. So, it was on my mind," the director said.

After explaining the 'Angel Priya' connection with the movie, the director stated that the movie will hit theaters on September 13. Dream Girl will also star Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz and Nidhi Bisht among others.