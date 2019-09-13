Dream Girl FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Print!

Mohammad Faiz Shahzeb @ziaf123

"Ayushman is a very talented actor, he always choose the scripts which have different narratives as well as entertainment. Other actors will never think out of the box.#DreamGirl."

Archana Bhalla @ArchanaBhalla1

"OMG #DreamGirl is super brilliant movie n Ayushman nailed it with his role pooja, must watch complete entertaining package."

BOLLYWOOD BOX OFFICE. @Bolly_BoxOffice

"@ayushmannk has proved once again that he is on of the finest actor of current generation. His performance is outstanding, No one could this role better than him. His script sense is IMPRESSIVE, He delivers back to back content movies. #DreamGirl is a sure shot BLOCKBUSTER."

Debotri Ghosh @DebotriG

"@ayushmannk is brilliant in and as #DreamGirl . There is nothing impossible for this man ❤ A laugh riot from @writerraj."

Freaky RJ @Freaky_rj

"#DreamGirl is great for laughs and the message about the lack of affinity we have for each other and the loneliness faced by people in the modern world is one which needs to be paid attention to great act by @ayushmannk."

Hari Sadanandan @iamharry_88

"#DreamGirl interval...Laugh riot so far with @ayushmannk on fire. One-liners and comedy ."

Shiva Satyam @AsliShiva

"#OneWordReview #DreamGirl : "Family Entertainer" One more Supet Hit from @ayushmannk But This Film completely belongs to my friend #RaajShandilya, what a great talent he is, his future is super bright in Bollywood. ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Best Film of 2019"

(Social media posts are unedited.)