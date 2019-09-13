Dream Girl Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Monika Rawal @monikarawal

"#DreamGirl is quirky, crazy & non-stop entertainment. It cracks you up with endless LOL moments. @ayushmannk wins over as Pooja. An innovative script backed by stellar performances by @annukapoor_ @NushratBharucha @OyeManjot @nowitsabhi."

Shahrukh Siddiqui @srspoet

"#DreamGirl गज़ब, शानदार और फुल इंटरटेन्मेन्ट! हर बार नया करने वाले @ayushmannk ने दिल ♥ जीत लिया। #radheradhe संग झूमते रहिए 😍👍."

Sajjad @Sajsayed

"Only actor experimenting with genre like no other in Bollywood @ayushmannk you are class, gazaab. Brilliant movie #DreamGirl."

Aavishkar @aavishhkar

"It offers what the trailer had promised- Entertainment Galore! @ayushmannk gets it right yet again and what a Superb Performance. Congrats for your consecutive 6th Success in a Row ✨✨ @NushratBharucha is Impressive, Annu Kapoor ji is just perfect."

juhi chaturvedi @writeonj

"Is there any character that @ayushmannk can't play? Nope!In fact the quirkier the better. Absolutely loved him as Pooja. Laughed so much while watching #DreamGirl For all of you out there seeking the girl of your dreams, she is the one! :)))."