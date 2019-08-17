Dream Girl: Nushrat Bharucha Is Amazed By Ayushmann Khurrana’s Screen Presence

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film 'Dream Girl', has won fans' hearts and got them all pumped up for its release. The trailer shows Ayushmann stepping into the avatar of a woman, and stepping out of it with absolute ease. His co-star from the film, Nushrat Bharucha, is all praises for this National Award winning actor. Read what she said in a recent interview.

In an interview with DNA, Nushrat was asked how it was to work with Ayushmann, to which she replied, "Oh, amazing! Even before both his films (AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho) came out, Dream Girl was locked. I had seen his early works and after watching his debut, Vicky Donor, I was amazed. He is just so natural and endearing without doing much on screen. Somehow, he does it with every character and it is refreshing to watch him. So, I wanted to work with him even before these two movies came out. He is extremely funny and is always up to something."

She further spoke about the story setting in the movie, saying, "Though he is everybody's dream girl in the film, I'm his. So, the whole story is about him trying to win me over and be with me while other people are trying to get to him."

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl here -

Nushrat was last seen in the 2018 film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, starring opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film was a game-changer for her in terms of the kind of roles she began to be offered afterwards. Regarding this, she said, "Yeah. I literally went on to play an anti-heroine. I think I have become a little more approachable for makers if they want to tell a different kind of a story. Maybe that's why my three upcoming films are completely different from one another."

