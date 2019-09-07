English
    Dream Girl: Raaj Shaandilyaa Reveals Why He Picked Ayushmann Khurrana For His Directorial Debut

    Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to win audience's hearts with his next movie, Dream Girl. The actor, known for choosing the most versatile roles, will be seen in yet another new avatar. Ayushmann will be playing the role of a woman, Pooja, who works at a female friendship call center. From the trailer, we know that he is going to nail this role too. Dream Girl's director, Raaj Shaandilyaa opened up about why he thinks Ayushmann was the best pick for him for the role.

    Dream Girl’s Director Reveals Why He Picked Ayushmann

    Raaj Shaandilyaa is making his directorial debut with Dream Girl. During a recent media interaction, he shared why he was bent upon casting Ayushmann in the movie. "I wanted a guy who could pull off a woman's body language and would sound convincing with a girl's voice. When I watched Vicky Donor (2012) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), I realised Ayushmann's body language is better than most actors' today. His understanding of comedy is also impeccable," he said.

    Optimistic about the film being successful, he added, "Success for me would be if people like the film. There are many projects that are not commercially successful but are made well. I think this is a completely different character for Ayushmann and people are going to love it. It's a simple film and it will do good business."

    Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is going to hit theatres on September 13.

    Watch Dream Girl's trailer here -

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
