Dream Girl Song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala': Nushrat Bharucha Takes A Cue From Madhuri Dixit

A few days back, we had reported that the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl' are planning to give us the best Ganesh Chaturthi gift by releasing their new song, the recreation of the iconic Marathi song, 'Dhagala Laagli Kala'.

Recently, Nushrat opened up about how she was determined to nail the right look in the song for which she took a cue from none other than the 'dhak-dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit.

Talking about the same, the actress shared, "Honestly, when they said that we are recreating Dhagala Lagali and we want to do a Maharashtrian look for the song, the first image that popped into my mind was the Madhuriji's look from Sailaab. That look is iconic so I called my stylist Niharika and told her 'Please we have to do something like this."

She further added, "I want to totally and typically look a Maharashtrian and how Madhuri Ji has looked. Like I wanted to keep that sweet yet sexy vibe going on. I mean I could have only tried and I know nobody can even remotely come closer to how she looks. But whatever little I could do, I have done. And I hope people like my look."

Nushrat is definitely giving us the exact vibe of a Maharashtrian girl by donning the Maharashtrian outfit with the choice of jazzy colours and the actress surely carried the outfit with ease and perfection. The fans just can't wait anymore to groove over the beats of the iconic Marathi song once again and drool over Nushrat's beauty in the look.

Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled the teaser of this song which also has Riteish Deshmukh making a special appearance.

Ayushmann took to his Twitter page and wrote, "Vaise baat toh pate ki hai @Riteishd Bhau! Get ready to relive the magic of the iconic #DhagalaLagali! Song Out Tomorrow!" (sic)

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Raj Bhansali, 'Dream Girl' is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. The film is all set to release on 13th September 2019.

