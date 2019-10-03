    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Drive Song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez Drop Major Vacation Goals!

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming film, 'Drive'. The makers have unveiled the first song titled 'Makhna' from the movie.

      The breezy track features the lead pair, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez chilling with their friends in the pool, goof around on the streets and later, hit the night club and get groovy there. The song has vocals by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. With lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Ozil Dalal, 'Makhna' has been composed by Tanishk.

      drive

      Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Twitter handle to share the first song and captioned it, "Next #Drive destination - #Netflix on Nov 1st📍& next on repeat on my playlist #Makhna!🎶."

      Check out her tweet here.

      Speaking about 'Drive', Sushant earlier told IANS, "When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

      'Drive' also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. The action-thriller was earlier supposed to hit the theatrical screens. However, on September 20, producer Karan Johar announced that the film will be premiering on Netflix instead. The Sushant-Jacqueline starrer will release on the digital platform on November 1.

      Sushant Singh Rajput Plans To Send 100 Kids To NASA For Astronaut Training!

      More DRIVE News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue