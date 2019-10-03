Drive Song Makhna: Sushant Singh Rajput-Jacqueline Fernandez Drop Major Vacation Goals!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Tarun Mansukhani's upcoming film, 'Drive'. The makers have unveiled the first song titled 'Makhna' from the movie.

The breezy track features the lead pair, Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez chilling with their friends in the pool, goof around on the streets and later, hit the night club and get groovy there. The song has vocals by Tanishk Bagchi, Yasser Desai and Asees Kaur. With lyrics by Tanishk Bagchi and Ozil Dalal, 'Makhna' has been composed by Tanishk.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Twitter handle to share the first song and captioned it, "Next #Drive destination - #Netflix on Nov 1st📍& next on repeat on my playlist #Makhna!🎶."

Speaking about 'Drive', Sushant earlier told IANS, "When you are going to watch the film, you would not know what is going to happen next."

'Drive' also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. The action-thriller was earlier supposed to hit the theatrical screens. However, on September 20, producer Karan Johar announced that the film will be premiering on Netflix instead. The Sushant-Jacqueline starrer will release on the digital platform on November 1.

