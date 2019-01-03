 »   »   »  Drive Starring Sushant Singh Rajput & Jacqueline Fernandez Gives An Adrenaline Rush!

Finally, after a long wait, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions shared a small clip of their upcoming movie Drive, which starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles and the clip, despite being just 23 sceonds, given an adrenaline rush like no other and pumps up the speed racer in you. The clip seems to be interesting and is something new and refreshing in Bollywood.

Watch the clip of Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez below!

It's so cool, right? The cars with it's headlights and all of a sudden they zoom off in no time. It looks like Bollywood will soon have its own version of The Fast & The Furious and we can't wait to watch the teaser and trailer of the movie and we hope it comes as soon as possible.

Most Read: Shahrukh Khan Unable To Handle The Failure Of Zero? Wants Rakesh Sharma Biopic Salute To Be Preponed

Also, the shoot of Drive was completed in 2018 itself and was scheduled to hit the theatres on September 2018. However, the film-makers delayed the release as the VFX had to be worked on and will finally release on June 28, 2019. Dharma Productions shared the clip on their Twitter handle with the caption, "Buckle up, #Drive hits theatres on 28th June, 2019."

Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen doing al ot of action scenes and stunts in Drive and she worked really hard to get it all right. Also, it was speculated that the movie is a remake of the Hollywood film Drive, which released in the year 2011 and Sushant Singh Rajput rubbished off the rumours by saying his upcoming movie is not copied and has an original script.

Most Read: It's Wedding Bells For Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar In 2019?