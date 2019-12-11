    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dulquer Salmaan’s Hands Shake When Shooting Intimate Scenes; Uses A Trick To Make It Comfortable

      South actor Dulquer Salmaan has made his way into the Hindi film industry, and is loved by fans for his charming on-screen presence. Dulquer says that shooting intimate scenes is difficult for him, and he usually uses a special trick to make it easier.

      Dulquer’s Hands Shake When Shooting Intimate Scenes

      Talking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show JioSaavn's No Filter Neha, Dulquer said, "My hands shake (while doing intimate scenes). One of my tricks when I do intimate scenes, I always tuck women's hair behind their ear. I find it very endearing, in real life also. But in real life, it's easier because the person is familiar. I share a familiarity with my wife, even with my sister or mother. When I do share physical contact or affection with them, its easy for me (in real life)."

      He added that every time he is with a co-star, he is always thinking whether or not they are thinking he is a jerk to be getting a kick out of it. He feels that women are sharp at seeing this and are quick to find out. He says that he feels naked that they can see right through him, see what he is going through.

      Sonam Kapoor, with whom he co-starred in the recent 'The Zoya Factor', he says is very sweet when it comes to shooting intimate scenes. But they are still not his favourite things to shoot.

      The Zoya Factor was directed by Abhishek Sharma, and is based on the novel written by Anuja Chauhan, of the same name. It tells the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki (played by Sonam), who becomes a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team.

