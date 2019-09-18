Dulquer Salmaan: I Like When My Audience Doesn’t Know What I Am Going To Do Next

On Working With Sonam Kapoor

"I have seen Sonam's films, but I really loved Neerja. I was very happy that she did that film. It is easy to do breezy romantic comedies. It is easy to get typecast in those kinds of films. People start assuming that this is all she will do. I think when she does stuff like Neerja, she breaks that assumption. As an actor, I liked that film. It was a moving film," the actor said.

How He Chooses His Films

"I don't really make plans in any industry. I have always tried to keep it interesting when it comes to my line-up. I like when my audience doesn't know what I am going to do next. I like it when the genres of my film keep changing, and my characters are different from each other. I make sure that I get to explore a wide range of characters. I love the fact that The Zoya Factor is so different than Karwaan. I hope my next one is even more different than these two films."

'I Go With My Gut Feeling'

"I don't think I can plan my future. I don't have a strategy. I go with my gut feeling. You can tell when people are making something really special. It has always worked for me. I love being a part of films like that."

On The Feedback He's Been Receiving

"They are excited. Their complaint is that I am doing less work in Malayalam, and want me to do more work there. They always want me to make that my primary focus. But otherwise, they are always happy to see me in different industries and being accepted there. They feel proud. It has been amazing. I have been loving every day of this journey."