English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Dulquer Salmaan: I Like When My Audience Doesn’t Know What I Am Going To Do Next

    By
    |

    During an interview ahead of the release of 'The Zoya Factor', Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan spoke about working with Sonam Kapoor, his choice of films and more. Read on.

    On Working With Sonam Kapoor

    On Working With Sonam Kapoor

    "I have seen Sonam's films, but I really loved Neerja. I was very happy that she did that film. It is easy to do breezy romantic comedies. It is easy to get typecast in those kinds of films. People start assuming that this is all she will do. I think when she does stuff like Neerja, she breaks that assumption. As an actor, I liked that film. It was a moving film," the actor said.

    How He Chooses His Films

    How He Chooses His Films

    "I don't really make plans in any industry. I have always tried to keep it interesting when it comes to my line-up. I like when my audience doesn't know what I am going to do next. I like it when the genres of my film keep changing, and my characters are different from each other. I make sure that I get to explore a wide range of characters. I love the fact that The Zoya Factor is so different than Karwaan. I hope my next one is even more different than these two films."

    'I Go With My Gut Feeling'

    'I Go With My Gut Feeling'

    "I don't think I can plan my future. I don't have a strategy. I go with my gut feeling. You can tell when people are making something really special. It has always worked for me. I love being a part of films like that."

    On The Feedback He's Been Receiving

    On The Feedback He's Been Receiving

    "They are excited. Their complaint is that I am doing less work in Malayalam, and want me to do more work there. They always want me to make that my primary focus. But otherwise, they are always happy to see me in different industries and being accepted there. They feel proud. It has been amazing. I have been loving every day of this journey."

    The Zoya Factor is all set for its release this Friday. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles.

    Credits: The Indian Express

    More DULQUER SALMAAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue