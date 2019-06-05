English
    Eid 2019: Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar & Others Wish Chand Mubarak To Fans!

    By
    |

    It's that day of the year when people across the country celebrate Eid ul-Fitr. Dressed in their best outfits and relishing mouth-water dishes, it's a day of celebration of love and light. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others extended their love and good wishes to the fans.

    Have a look at it here-

    Shahrukh Khan

    Dressed in a white tee paired with shorts, King Khan made Eid special for his fans by greeting them from his balcony with his signature 'wave' and even did a namaste.

    Priyanka Chopra

    The actress tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating... May the spirit of Eid bring love, joy and peace around the world."

    Akshay Kumar

    "May this day bring happiness, peace and prosperity to you and your family.#EidMubarak," wrote the 'Khiladi' Kumar.

    Shahid Kapoor

    "Eid Mubarak chand mubarak," tweeted Shahid Kapoor.

    Hrithik Roshan

    Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "Eid Mubarak beautiful people."

    Anushka Sharma

    To peace, happiness, prosperity and joy to you and your families. Eid Mubarak," tweeted Anushka Sharma.

    Sara Ali Khan

    The 'Simmba' actress shared this picture featuring her and her mommy Amrita Singh and captioned it as, "Eid Mubarak."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 18:17 [IST]
