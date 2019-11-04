Eid 2020: Akshay Kumar And Salman Khan To Clash At The Box Office?

In what looks like a piece of exciting news for fans of Bollywood cinema, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb and Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will have a box office clash as both movies are scheduled to release on Eid next year.

On Saturday, film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Akshay and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence, will hit the big screens during Eid 2020.

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is being directed by Prabhu Deva, is also scheduled to release on the same day.

The filming of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai commenced on Friday. The star cast includes Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The action film is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

Adarsh tweeted a photo of the cast and captioned it, "Filming begins... Salman Khan and director Prabhu Dheva reunite for the third time, after #Wanted and #Dabangg3... Titled #Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai... Stars Salman Khan. #RadheEid2020."

In October, Akshay Kumar shared his first look from Laxmmi Bomb during the auspicious period of Navaratri. In the picture, he can be seen cross-dressed in a bright red saree, posing in front of an idol of Goddess Durga.

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Tamil movie 'Kanchana' from the 'Muni' franchise and is being produced by A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment and Tusshar Entertainment House.

Earlier, the director stepped down from the movie, saying he was disrespected. However, when Akshay Kumar intervened in the issue, it was resolved and Raghava Lawrence retook the project stating that he was happy to be back. Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb will mark the director's debut in Hindi films.

