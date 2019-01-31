Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Challenge: Arjun Kapoor Reveals The Special 'Ladki' In His Life!
Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday. The film has created an immense anticipation among the audience for its novel plot and impressive star cast. The Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial brings together the real life father-daughter duo, Anil and Sonam together on the big screen for the first time.
Meanwhile, the cast of the film started the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga challenge where one needs to post about that one 'ladki' who is the most important one in your life and who changed your life forever. B-town celebs like Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez and others took up this challenge.
Arjun Kapoor
"Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world.
Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga."
Anil Kapoor
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home!"
Jacqueline Fernandez
"#ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga never have I come across a more beautiful soul than her, my Geri!! Good luck @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla 🌸🌸🌸."
Rajkummar Rao
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 ❤️ Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life.. #LetLoveBe.. Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk."
Riteish Deshmukh
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - all the best @anilskapoor sir, @sonamkapoor, @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla."
Raj Kundra
"All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. 😇😍
Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull."
Farah Khan
"She walks in beauty, like the night
Of cloudless climes and starry skies;
And all that's best of dark and bright
Meet in her aspect and her eyes; -lord Byron.. @theshilpashetty accepting ur #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga challenge.. #diva #pieceofmyheart @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor All the very Best♥️."
ALSO READ: Mishti Chakraborty LASHES OUT At Kangana Ranaut: 'Where's My Role In Manikarnika?'