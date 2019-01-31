Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Challenge: Arjun Kapoor Reveals The Special 'Ladki' In His Life!

Arjun Kapoor

"Me trying to get this Ladki's attention since childhood & (swipe right) her finally noticing then looking straight at the camera & not me !!! @sonamkapoor from the time I remember u will always be the first ladki in my life that I loved hanging out with... so proud of u & @anilskapoor for going out on a limb & choosing a script u believed in beyond the perceptions of the so called world.

Ur courageous ur beautiful. Proud to have a sister like you. Stay the child at heart that you are & most importantly all the best for 1st feb #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga."

Anil Kapoor

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga jaise strong, loving, boss lady... @kapoor.sunita my lifeline, my heart, my home!"

Jacqueline Fernandez

"#ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga never have I come across a more beautiful soul than her, my Geri!! Good luck @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla 🌸🌸🌸."

Rajkummar Rao

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga ki she is strong,beautiful,talented,humble & loving! @Patralekhaa9 ❤️ Thank u @AnilKapoor sir for tagging me. Share ur stories of the special woman in your life.. #LetLoveBe.. Looking forward to your stories @RanveerOfficial @juniorbachchan @ayushmannk."

Riteish Deshmukh

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Jaise best friends, made for each other, dil dhak dhak forever. This has been my story for the last 17 years & counting @geneliad - ‬all the best @anilskapoor sir, @sonamkapoor, @rajkummar_rao @iamjuhichawla."

Raj Kundra

"All I have to say is #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga that dreams can become reality. I asked her for her heart but she gave me her soul saying souls are eternal. 😇😍

Blessed to have such an awesome woman in my life. #unconditionallove also wishing Good luck to @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor @iamjuhichawla @rajkummar_rao and passing the challenge on to @iamksgofficial @rohitreddygoa @rajcheerfull."

Farah Khan

"She walks in beauty, like the night

Of cloudless climes and starry skies;

And all that's best of dark and bright

Meet in her aspect and her eyes; -lord Byron.. @theshilpashetty accepting ur #ekladkikodekhatohaisalaga challenge.. #diva #pieceofmyheart @sonamkapoor @anilskapoor All the very Best♥️."