Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Full Movie Leaked Online!
Featuring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets leaked online by the notorious site, Tamilrockers. Recently, this site leaked movies including Manikarnika, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister, Zero, Simmba and Thugs Of Hindostan. Many fans have taken to social media opposing piracy and Tamil Rockers, but no major step has been taken against the site.
Meanwhile, here's how trade analyst Taran Adarsh and audiences are reacting to the movie..
taran adarsh @taran_adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: BRAVE! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Good to see unconventional themes being given dignity by mainstream actors... Will surely trigger debates about love and life... Anil, Juhi, Rajkummar, Sonam, Abhishek Duhan are top notch. #ELKDTAL ." [sic]
Abhijit Barman @CzarAbhi
"What a great movie #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. The script is just awesome. Mind Blowing performance of @AnilKapoor Sir, @sonamakapoor & especially my favorite @RajkummarRao. And the best thing in the film is the appearance of @iam_juhi Mam. A complete paysa wasul content film." [sic]
Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga will be a massive success for many Medical stores thruout Country to clear their Stock for medicines like Saridon, Calpol, Crocin, and Many More..... 0.2*/5 SUPREME PATHETIC FILM." [sic]
Raghuvendra Singh @raghuvendras
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is a relevant & heart touching film. It has so many beautiful moments. @AnilKapoor is soul of the film. Felt like watching a new AK. @RajkummarRao is amazing like always. @sonamakapoor you are a brave & bold actor. It's one of ur best! Congrats team!" [sic]
Simran Singh @FilmySingh13
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Review: A movie one shd watch with family. An eye opener for parents n children. @AnilKapoor is THE soul of the film. @sonamakapoor was sweet n convincing. Direction of #ShellyChopraDhar is worth noticing. 1st half cld have been better...☆☆☆ STARS." [sic]
kabir @KabirTrivedi
#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga holds a place in Indian minds. It's written by a trans woman, directed by a woman, stars two women and two men, and is a love story between two women. What a time to be alive." [sic]