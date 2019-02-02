taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga: BRAVE! Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Good to see unconventional themes being given dignity by mainstream actors... Will surely trigger debates about love and life... Anil, Juhi, Rajkummar, Sonam, Abhishek Duhan are top notch. #ELKDTAL ." [sic]

Abhijit Barman @CzarAbhi

"What a great movie #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. The script is just awesome. Mind Blowing performance of @AnilKapoor Sir, @sonamakapoor & especially my favorite @RajkummarRao. And the best thing in the film is the appearance of @iam_juhi Mam. A complete paysa wasul content film." [sic]

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga will be a massive success for many Medical stores thruout Country to clear their Stock for medicines like Saridon, Calpol, Crocin, and Many More..... 0.2*/5 SUPREME PATHETIC FILM." [sic]

Raghuvendra Singh @raghuvendras

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is a relevant & heart touching film. It has so many beautiful moments. @AnilKapoor is soul of the film. Felt like watching a new AK. @RajkummarRao is amazing like always. @sonamakapoor you are a brave & bold actor. It's one of ur best! Congrats team!" [sic]

Simran Singh @FilmySingh13

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Review: A movie one shd watch with family. An eye opener for parents n children. @AnilKapoor is THE soul of the film. @sonamakapoor was sweet n convincing. Direction of #ShellyChopraDhar is worth noticing. 1st half cld have been better...☆☆☆ STARS." [sic]

kabir @KabirTrivedi

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga holds a place in Indian minds. It's written by a trans woman, directed by a woman, stars two women and two men, and is a love story between two women. What a time to be alive." [sic]