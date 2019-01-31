Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga First Review: Celebs Give A Thumbs-up To The Sonam Kapoor Starrer
The first review of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is out and celebrities have given their thumbs up to the movie. The special screening and premier show was held last night in Mumbai and several celebs were luck enoiugh to watch it a day before its release on February 1, 2019. Going by their reviews, it looks like the Sonam Kapoor starrer will do wonders at the box office and we can't wait for it to hit the theatres tomorrow. Check out the first reviews below!
Masaba Gives Positive Reviews
Fashion designer Masaba gave a double thumbs-up to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and stated that the movie has a tender message for the audiences which is all about love, relationships and compassion for one and other. The movie now seems to be much more interesting, right?
Amit Masurkar Calls The Movie Progressive
The director of Newton, Amit Masurkar said that the movie is progressive and thinks ahead of time. He also stated that Bollywood has come of age with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
Pooja Dhingra Was In Tears After Watching The Movie
Entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra gave her reviews by saying that the movie is very emotional and she was in tears at the end. Pooja also stated that she can't stop thinking about how amazingly the movie was made.
The Grand Release
Now that you've all read the first reviews of Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it's time to hit the theatres tomorrow on February 1, 2019 and shower the movie with all your love. We're sure the movie will end up winning everyone's hearts.
