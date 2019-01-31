Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga First Review: Celebs Give A Thumbs-up To The Sonam Kapoor Starrer

Masaba Gives Positive Reviews

Fashion designer Masaba gave a double thumbs-up to Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and stated that the movie has a tender message for the audiences which is all about love, relationships and compassion for one and other. The movie now seems to be much more interesting, right?

Amit Masurkar Calls The Movie Progressive

The director of Newton, Amit Masurkar said that the movie is progressive and thinks ahead of time. He also stated that Bollywood has come of age with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Still thinking of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Such a beautiful film. I’m so so proud of you @sonamakapoor, was in tears in the end. And @AnilKapoor is just something else. What a guy ❤️ — pooja dhingra (@poojadhingraa) January 31, 2019

Pooja Dhingra Was In Tears After Watching The Movie

Entrepreneur Pooja Dhingra gave her reviews by saying that the movie is very emotional and she was in tears at the end. Pooja also stated that she can't stop thinking about how amazingly the movie was made.

The Grand Release

Now that you've all read the first reviews of Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, it's time to hit the theatres tomorrow on February 1, 2019 and shower the movie with all your love. We're sure the movie will end up winning everyone's hearts.