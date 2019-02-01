Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction
Featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally hit the theatres and we're here with the live review of the movie. Sonam is working with her father, Anil Kapoor, for the first time in the movie and fans are quite elated to see them together on screen. The film is co-written by Gazal Dhaliwal and director Shelly Chopra. Check out audiences' live reaction below..
simbacop @simbacop
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Puttar Musalman se shaadi nahi kar skate. The dialogues between sonam and Anil are ok types. @iam_juhi classy with her one liners and her eyes speak wow wow." [sic]
Mushahid Hashmi @iamsmh_
"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is nice and fabulous book your tickets and watch it."[sic]
Vijayeta @SacredInsanity
"Watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga last night and as Chhatro ji would say, "mind-shattering hai ji." A beautiful story, hilarious dialogues and wonderful storytelling. And amazing amazing performances by everyone that leave you in splits & then tearing up soon after. Jaldi dekho." [sic]
Jai @Jai_Bwaliya
"What a strong impeccable performance by @RajkummarRao in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. I strongly insist everyone go watch it. You are pushing acting to new levels @RajkummarRao , keep it up man👍" [sic]
Ritika Handoo @ritikahandoo
"The audience has turned up in decent numbers for morning shows to watch #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga." [sic]
Shanu Shah @totaldreamers
"@sonamakapoor #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is wonderful beautiful heart touching story." [sic]
🌸Sushmi Bhaduri 🌸 @sushmibhaduri8
"@iam_juhi won my heart over with has unbeatable, wonderful, great performance , most recently so in Accidental Pm What a marvelous jod #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I've lost count of the number of times lots of love from Kolkata." [sic]
Going by the audiences' reaction, the film has clearly managed to win their hearts. We have to wait and watch if the movie has managed to impress the critics as well or not! Keep watching this space for the movie review.