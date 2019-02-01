English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

    By
    |
    Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa laga Public Review : Sonam Kapoor | Anil Kapoor | FilmiBeat

    Featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has finally hit the theatres and we're here with the live review of the movie. Sonam is working with her father, Anil Kapoor, for the first time in the movie and fans are quite elated to see them together on screen. The film is co-written by Gazal Dhaliwal and director Shelly Chopra. Check out audiences' live reaction below..

    simbacop @simbacop

    "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Puttar Musalman se shaadi nahi kar skate. The dialogues between sonam and Anil are ok types. @iam_juhi classy with her one liners and her eyes speak wow wow." [sic]

    Mushahid Hashmi @iamsmh_

    "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is nice and fabulous book your tickets and watch it."[sic]

    Vijayeta @SacredInsanity

    "Watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga last night and as Chhatro ji would say, "mind-shattering hai ji." A beautiful story, hilarious dialogues and wonderful storytelling. And amazing amazing performances by everyone that leave you in splits & then tearing up soon after. Jaldi dekho." [sic]

    Jai @Jai_Bwaliya

    "What a strong impeccable performance by @RajkummarRao in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. I strongly insist everyone go watch it. You are pushing acting to new levels @RajkummarRao , keep it up man👍" [sic]

    Ritika Handoo @ritikahandoo

    "The audience has turned up in decent numbers for morning shows to watch #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga." [sic]

    Shanu Shah @totaldreamers

    "@sonamakapoor #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is wonderful beautiful heart touching story." [sic]

    🌸Sushmi Bhaduri 🌸 @sushmibhaduri8

    "@iam_juhi won my heart over with has unbeatable, wonderful, great performance , most recently so in Accidental Pm What a marvelous jod #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I've lost count of the number of times lots of love from Kolkata." [sic]

    Going by the audiences' reaction, the film has clearly managed to win their hearts. We have to wait and watch if the movie has managed to impress the critics as well or not! Keep watching this space for the movie review.

    Read more about: sonam kapoor anil kapoor
    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue