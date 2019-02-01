Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

simbacop @simbacop

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga Puttar Musalman se shaadi nahi kar skate. The dialogues between sonam and Anil are ok types. @iam_juhi classy with her one liners and her eyes speak wow wow." [sic]

Mushahid Hashmi @iamsmh_

"#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is nice and fabulous book your tickets and watch it."[sic]

Vijayeta @SacredInsanity

"Watched #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga last night and as Chhatro ji would say, "mind-shattering hai ji." A beautiful story, hilarious dialogues and wonderful storytelling. And amazing amazing performances by everyone that leave you in splits & then tearing up soon after. Jaldi dekho." [sic]

Jai @Jai_Bwaliya

"What a strong impeccable performance by @RajkummarRao in #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. I strongly insist everyone go watch it. You are pushing acting to new levels @RajkummarRao , keep it up man👍" [sic]

Ritika Handoo @ritikahandoo

"The audience has turned up in decent numbers for morning shows to watch #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga." [sic]

Shanu Shah @totaldreamers

"@sonamakapoor #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga is wonderful beautiful heart touching story." [sic]

🌸Sushmi Bhaduri 🌸 @sushmibhaduri8

"@iam_juhi won my heart over with has unbeatable, wonderful, great performance , most recently so in Accidental Pm What a marvelous jod #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga I've lost count of the number of times lots of love from Kolkata." [sic]