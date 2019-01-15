Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Song Ishq Mitha: Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor Go Balle-Balle!

Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Shelly Chopra Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. With the film's release date inching closer, the makers have been dropping the film's song one after the other. After the soul-stirring title track, it's time to do the bhangra.

The second song from the film titled 'Ishq Mitha' has been released online and it will make you hit the dance floor immediately. The wedding dance number is a reprised version of the 90's iconic song by the same name which featured Jas Arora and Malaika Arora.

Ishq Mitha featuring Anil and Sonam is high on energy. It's the 'jhakaas' actor's dance moves which catch your attention the most. On the other hand, Sonam plays a shy bride who eventually takes to the dance floor when insisted by her father. The recreated track has been sung by Harshdeep Kaur and Navraj Hans.

Talking about Anil and Sonam working together in this movie, Shelly was earlier quoted as saying, "Being a father and daughter as they are, it was a perfect combination for me and fortunately they agreed on the script. It's their first film together. They are both professionals and great actors. Somewhere it helps if you are father and daughter in real life. It definitely helped the film."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Juhi Chawla and is slated to release on 1st February.

