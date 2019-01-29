Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Trailer 2 Talks About 'Family, Love & Acceptance'

Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao Cast Of Ek Ladki Koh Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Interact With Media | Filmibeat

Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' which marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Friday. With the release date inching closer, the makers have dropped the second trailer of the film.

The new trailer begins with Anil Kapoor declaring the nikaah of his daughter Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) to Rajkummar Rao. Sonam seems to be unhappy with the marriage prospect, decides to compromise her happiness for the sake of her family. However, all hell breaks loose when Sweety's brother discovers that she loves someone else.

Check out the video here-

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings real-life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor- Sonam Kapoor together on the big screen for the first time.

Speaking about the film, Sonam recently told Quint, "It's about relationships and about this ladki who just wants to be accepted. It's about family and acceptance. In India, parents put pressure on children to join a certain profession or marry so-and-so, or insist that the child has to be like this or has to marry this one. This is a pattern and formula."

She further added, "But I don't think things needs to be like that. Somebody might be studying engineering, but their dream could be to become an actor. Someone else might want to marry somebody of a different caste, religion or be with someone of the same gender. Acceptance of who the person is, for their choices, is so important, because often a parent does not realise how much their validation means to a particular child, whether it is regarding education, profession, sexuality or relationships."

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to release on 1st February, 2019.

