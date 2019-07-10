Ekta Kapoor APOLOGISES To Media Over Kangana Ranaut's UGLY FIGHT With Journo!

After Kangana Ranaut's ugly spat with a journalist at the song launch of Judgementall Hai Kya, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India has decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut. Members of the Guild also demanded a public apology from both Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut for the mishap.

"We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage," the delegation said in its letter to Kapoor, adding that the boycott will not affect the film or the rest of the cast.

Now, the Twitter page of Balaji Telefilms has issued an apology that reads, "To whomsoever it may concerns:

A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya's actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film's song launch event on July 7th, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn.

While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident.

We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya releases on July 26th and we urge the media to not let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film."

It is yet to be seen how the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India is going to take a stand on the same.