Ekta Kapoor's Next 'KTina' Starring Disha Patani Revealed In The Quirkiest Way

The festive season just got even better as Ekta Kapoor shared a picture of Disha Patani on her Instagram page and revealed the name of her next movie, which is titled 'KTina'. The content Queen has been the talk of the town ever since her movie starring Disha Patani was announced and now finally the title of the movie is out. The movie has Disha Patani playing a small town Punjabi Girl.

Ekta shared a picture on her social media with the caption, "KTINA ka sab ko 'JAI MATA DI' ! ( she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings????🤣🤣🤣 @dishapatani A's never before 🤣 #favscript #shootbegins." (sic)

Disha Patani has started preparing for her role and has even been taking linguistic classes so she can nail the Punjabi dialect and accent perfectly. The actress has spent hours of her time every day to study Punjabi.

Ekta Kapoor's last movie 'Dream Girl' starring Ayushmann Khurrana was a major box office hit for its unique and quirky concept. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor, which is releasing early next year.

KTina will be written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Ekta Kapoor.