CONGRATULATIONS! Ekta Kapoor Welcomes A Baby Boy Via Surrogacy

Ekta Kapoor becomes Mother, welcomes baby boy

Following the footsteps of her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor embraced motherhood on January 27. As per a report in Pune Mirror, the producer became a mother to a baby boy via surrogacy.

The report further states that baby is healthy and will be home soon. Meanwhile, Ekta is yet to put out an official statement confirming the news. Earlier, her brother Tusshar Kapoor had welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy in 2017.

Ekta Kapoor had opened up about not wanting to get married but was open to being a mother after Laksshya was born. She had said that she would opt for motherhood after she knew she was ready for it and all the responsibility that comes with it.

In an interview in 2017, the Balaji Telefilms powerscion had opened up saying, "All my friends, who were married are now unmarried. With the amount of divorces I have seen recently, I think I am the more patient one. Atleast, I waited for it. I definitely know one thing, that I want a child but marriage, I don't know".

When asked if she was keen to be a parent, she had further said, "My parents want me to but I don't know if I am ready. I am too busy. So, I have huge respect for women who manage both the home and their work. It's superb multi-tasking, kudos to them. At this present moment, I have to take out time for a work-out. At 1'o clock, I am going for a walk. I need to plan my life first before I plan a child."

It looks like the time has finally arrived now. Meanwhile, Ekta is yet to issue an official statement confirming the news.

Ekta shares a close bond with her nephew Laksshya and often shares adorable pictures of him. Speaking about it, her brother Tusshar had opened up in an interview with Filmibeat, "Ekta is a very family oriented person. She's always catching the moment, clicking pictures. She is a more expressive person in that sense. She sees Laksshya as her first-born too. She's like even if I have kids someday. he will always be my first born.

She sees him as someone special. She always felt that he is the one who brought our family together. He is the center of our family. Ekta is quite taken in with this new member and is definitely very close to him."

