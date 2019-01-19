Elli Avram & Esha Gupta React STRONGLY Against Hardik Pandya's Sexist Comments On Koffee With Karan

Hardik Pandya's Mentality About Women Is Not Cool, Says Elli Avram

"I got a little bit surprised because that's not really the Hardik Pandya I personally once used to know! I think it's great that people are reacting and putting their foot down on this kind of behaviour because it's about time we all realize that this kind of mentality is not cool. Neither is it something to brag about."

Hardik Pandya's Statements Is Wrong On Humanity, Says Esha Gupta

"Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don't want anyone to feel bad, but why don't you give birth to a child? We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children. When you can do all this, you become superior, adding, I do not think anyone should talk bad about any woman, if you think your family is not worried about it, then be it, but it is wrong on Humanity," said Esha Gupta to DNA.

Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul To Face An IPL Ban?

Twitterati is demanding the BCCI to ban both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul from the upcoming season of the IPL and if the controversy doesn't cool down, we guess the BCCI will go ahead and pull the plug on the 2 cricketers. Hardik Pandya has been at the receiving end since 2 weeks and the matter hasn't died down yet.

Even Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Didn't Support Hardik Pandya's Comments

"We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers don't align with those views, those were individual opinions. We are still waiting for a decision to be made. From the Indian cricket team's point of view, this changes nothing in our beliefs in the change room, it does nothing to the spirit we have have been able to create. Combinations will have to be thought of once the decision comes out."