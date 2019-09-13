Emotional Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli As She Hears Story About His Father’s Death
When it comes to being supportive life partners, celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have always been there for each other and we all would have experienced at least one goosebumps moment while seeing them on our social media walls.
One such moment occurred when they both took part in a special event in New Delhi on Thursday. The two were at a special tribute to the former finance minister Arun Jaitley. It was conducted during Delhi and District Cricket Association Annual Honours 2019.
When Virat Played For The Country Even After Hearing News Of His Father's Demise
During the event, the DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled how cricketer Virat Kohli played a match even after hearing the news of his father's death. Arun Jaitley apparently had appreciated the cricketer for his bravery for not giving up on the country even during the toughest times.
Anushka Kisses A Teary-eyed Virat
While hearing this, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, held back her tears and held Virat's hand to support him. She was so touched by his act and gave him a gentle kiss on his hand during the event.
Anushka Doesn't Leave Virat's Side
The Feroz Shah Kotla ground was renamed as the Arun Jaitley stadium as a tribute to the former union minister during the event. A special stand was also named after Virat Kohli himself. Anushka apparently did not leave his side throughout the event.
Who Wore What
While Anushka was spotted in a traditional purple suit and paired it with a matching golden border dupatta, Virat wore a Nehru jacket.