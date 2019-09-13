Emotional Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli As She Hears Story About His Father’s Death

When Virat Played For The Country Even After Hearing News Of His Father's Demise

During the event, the DDCA president Rajat Sharma recalled how cricketer Virat Kohli played a match even after hearing the news of his father's death. Arun Jaitley apparently had appreciated the cricketer for his bravery for not giving up on the country even during the toughest times.

Anushka Kisses A Teary-eyed Virat

While hearing this, his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, held back her tears and held Virat's hand to support him. She was so touched by his act and gave him a gentle kiss on his hand during the event.

Anushka Doesn't Leave Virat's Side

The Feroz Shah Kotla ground was renamed as the Arun Jaitley stadium as a tribute to the former union minister during the event. A special stand was also named after Virat Kohli himself. Anushka apparently did not leave his side throughout the event.

Who Wore What

While Anushka was spotted in a traditional purple suit and paired it with a matching golden border dupatta, Virat wore a Nehru jacket.