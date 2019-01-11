Emraan Hashmi: I'm Now A Retired Kisser, I'm Tired Of Kissing & I Can't Do It Anymore!

I Am Tired Of Kissing, Says Emraan Hashmi

"I'm tired of kissing, man. No one feels my pain. Yaar, tum 17 years kar ke dikhao. 20 kisses a film. Mere honth soojh gaye hai yaar. (I did it for 17 years and my lips have become dry)," the actor said at the India Today Mind Rock 2019.

I Want To Take A Departure From The 'Serial Kisser' Tag!

"When you are trying to take a departure from that (serial kisser tag), it does become difficult. It's very important for any actor to disconnect from a certain image and try his/her hand at different kind of roles. But when there is such a strong association, it gets difficult."

I'm Now A 'Retired Kisser'

Emraan Hashmi also made the hall erupt with laughter with his witty one liners by saying that he's now a "retired kisser" and is looking beyond all of that in his movies.

Will The Audiences Accept His 'Retired Kisser' Movies?

The 'serial kisser' tag might take some time to get off the audiences' minds as he was synonymous with it for 17 years. We'll have to wait and watch if the audiences accept the change.

Emraan Hashmi's Why Cheat India

Cheat India was renamed to Why Cheat India as the CBFC had objections to the title. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 18, 2019.