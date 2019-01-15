Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is PLASTIC! Emraan Hashmi JUSTIFIES Himself; Reveals Why He Called Her So!

Emraan Feels Aishwarya’s Comment Wasn’t Meant For Him

In a recent interview with Pop Bollywood, when he was asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comment, he asked, "But did she mention that it was my comment?"

The actor further added, "She didn't say that it's my comment. She had just said that this comment is the worst."

Emraan Reveals Why He Said So About Aishwarya

"In the profile of the show, you have to be a bit controversial and funny. That is to win the hamper. I'm sure she is not speaking about me. But if she is, then I have said it in other interviews as well that I have an immense respect for her. I think she is a very good artist."

Emraan Praises Aishwarya

While praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emraan also asserted, "When I was an assistant director, she is the only actress for whom I had waited for an hour outside the vanity van to catch a glimpse of her."

What’s Your Take On Entire Emraan-Aishwarya’s Episode?

On a related note, Emraan's film, Why Cheat India, is all set to release on January 18, this year.