Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is PLASTIC! Emraan Hashmi JUSTIFIES Himself; Reveals Why He Called Her So!
Recently, while talking to Jitesh Pillai at Famously Filmfare, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about the 'worst' comment she has heard for herself and the actress told, "Fake and plastic." It didn't take us long to realise that it was Emraan Hashmi, who had called her 'plastic' at Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan. Emraan had commented on the actress's looks saying that she looks like plastic. Emraan, who's busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Why Cheat India, reacted to Aishwarya's comment and revealed why he had called her so.
In a recent interview with Pop Bollywood, when he was asked about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's comment, he asked, "But did she mention that it was my comment?"
The actor further added, "She didn't say that it's my comment. She had just said that this comment is the worst."
"In the profile of the show, you have to be a bit controversial and funny. That is to win the hamper. I'm sure she is not speaking about me. But if she is, then I have said it in other interviews as well that I have an immense respect for her. I think she is a very good artist."
While praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Emraan also asserted, "When I was an assistant director, she is the only actress for whom I had waited for an hour outside the vanity van to catch a glimpse of her."
On a related note, Emraan's film, Why Cheat India, is all set to release on January 18, this year.