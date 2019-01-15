Emraan Hashmi's Son Ayaan DEFEATS Cancer, Comes Out As A Survivor After A 4-Year Battle!

Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan was diagnosed with first stage cancer when he was just 4 years old and it was an extremely tough time for the family to cope up with this fact. The good news is that Ayaan bravely fought the deadly disease for 5 years and is now cancer free. Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to share the good news and thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers.

The Why Cheat India actor tweeted, "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife." (sic)

2019 is surely bringing a lot of good things and we're happy for little Ayaan. His battle will be an inspiration for others out there and it's great to see Emraan Hashmi saying in his tweet, "You can WIN this battle." That surely will inspire a lot of people that they too can fight and win against this deadly disease.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Why Cheat India on January 18, 2019. The movie will have a solo run at the box office and will compete with Simmba and Uri, which released earlier. Why Cheat India is directed by Soumik Sen and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar.

