Emraan Hashmi Starrer Cheat India Is Now Titled 'Why Cheat India'

Emraan Hashmi starrer Cheat India has officially changed its name Why Cheat India as the CBFC objected to the title of the film. The Examining Committee watched the movie and said that the title of the film is a point of discomfort and is controversial and misleading when seen in the context of the film.

A source opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying, "They argued that the film with the title has been in the public domain since the last two years, and was playing the trailer and promos for a long time, but the EC was firm and referred it to the Revising Committee which watched the film on Saturday and echoed the sentiments of the EC."

The film-makers paid heed to the CBFC and changed the movies title just a week before its release and also released an official statement as to why they resorted to the name change. The statement read,

"The CBFC had concerns about the title Cheat India. We had an extensive conversation with the Examining Committee and Revising Committee regarding the proposed change as the film has been in public domain for a year, and more importantly, because the theatrical teaser, trailer, and television promos had already been certified with the original title. This would lead to dual communication a week before the release. The duress of lack of time left us with no choice but to mutually agree to the new title, Why Cheat India."

The co-producer of Why Cheat India opened up by saying, "Yes, the Board had concerns about the previous title. We had an extensive conversation regarding the proposed change since the theatrical trailer and TV promos had already been certified with the original title. We felt this would lead to dual communication with the audience but finally, in the interest of time, we mutually agreed on a title change."

Why Cheat India starring Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the theatres on January 18, 2019.

