English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Emraan Hashmi: It's Difficult Being a Smart Actor As Stupidity Goes A Long Way In Bollywood

    By
    |

    Emraan Hashmi says there are not many producers who are ready to take risks in Bollywood, an industry where stupidity dominates, making it harder for actors to be smart. The actor says today there are at least a handful people trying to push the envelope, which was not the case earlier.

    "It is difficult being a smart actor in Bollywood. Stupidity goes a long way here. The audience is smart but not too many producers and directors take that (risk) and understand that. Now at least we have the new blood coming up with new stuff," Emraan told PTI. "Back then, it was just about making escapist films with a star, do what a star is supposed to do and get bums on seats. Right now, the audience wants to see more than that," he added.

    Emraan Hashmi

    Emraan started his career in mid-2000s, gaining fame for featuring in films which were dubbed "bold". The actor eventually shed the 'serial kisser' tag with films such as Shanghai, Ghanchakkar and Ek Thi Daayan among others. The actor says before he turned towards edgier content, he was "stuck" in a zone for a long time.

    Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: I Can Go To The Border & Destroy Pakistan With 100 KG Bombs, I Can Die For India

    "Initially you can't voice your concerns because scripts choose you rather than you choosing scripts. When one thing works, they just stretch that to make them work again and again. "Producers see it as safety net, a cash register. Where the audience is expected not to ask questions. Then I met filmmakers and producers who wanted to challenge me as an actor.''

    Emraan says, if 2018 is anything to go by, where "pure star-driven films" did not work, good concept is the need of the hour. "Because of the influence of the web, the audience knows what they're missing out on here. They won't lap up any mediocre content. Right now a handful of actors are doing a variety of things. The audience doesn't want to see a star-driven vehicle. They want to see another dimension of you, not you wearing the same urban clothes in a foreign location with 50 background dancers.''

    Most Read: Priyanka Chopra DITCHED Meghan Markle's Baby Shower In NYC As The Duchess Didn't Attend Her Wedding?

    (PTI News)

    Read more about: emraan hashmi
    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 14:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue