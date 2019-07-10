Entertainment Journalists To BOYCOTT Kangana Ranaut After Her Ugly Spat With Reporter!

Kangana Ranaut Vs Journalists: Media to boycott Judgemental Hai Kya event | FilmiBeat

Two days after Kangana Ranaut had an ugly fight with a PTI reporter at the song launch event of 'Judgemental Hai Kya', the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India has decided to boycott the actress, a delegation from the group told Ekta Kapoor.

The journalists further revealed that Ekta who is producing Kangana's Judgementall Hai Kya, agreed to issue the apology and expressed regret over Sunday's incident.

"We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Ms Ranaut and not give her any media coverage," the delegation said in its letter to Kapoor, adding that the boycott will not affect the film or the rest of the cast. The journalists conveyed to the producer that they have decided to "boycott" Ranaut from future events until the actor apologises for Sunday's incident.

The members said in the letter that Kangana had lashed out at PTI journalist Justin Rao even before he could complete the question that he was asking at the press conference to promote the film on the pretext that he was running a "smear campaign" against her. The actress even accused him of writing negative things about her film 'Manikarnika'.

The journalist denied the allegations and the actor's claim that he personally messaged her and spent three hours in her vanity van. He said he met the actor briefly for an interview and there were no personal messages exchanged.

(Inputs from PTI)

