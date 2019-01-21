Esha Deol Announces Her Second Pregnancy With A Cute Post Featuring Her Daughter Radhya!

Meet The 'Big Sister'

Announcing that she's all set to embrace motherhood again, the 'Dhoom' actress shared a picture of her daughter Radhya with "I'm being promoted to ‘Big Sister', written on it.

Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani Welcomed Their First Child In October 2017

Back then, speaking about her daughter, Esha was quoted as saying, "Radhya is my biggest production and she has completed me and Bharat as a parent. She is very bubbly, always smiling, very cheerful. Sometimes she does those mischievous things which I used to do as a child."

Meanwhile, her hubby Bharat had said, "I am very happy. I can't even express how happy I am today. I think the baby looks like me. When she smiles it seems the world smiles at you. This is a different feeling, which cannot be expressed in words."

Esha On How Life Changed After Radhya's Birth

"Mamma, Ahana and my in-laws comprise a strong support system for Radhya. My life feels more complete now, after having had her. Motherhood has made me more confident, content and relaxed as a person, it has worked like magic for me. A large chunk of my daily routine involves Radhya now."

"Motherhood has also made me imbibe a lot more energy, and the yearning to live life to its fullest. I feel a huge chapter of my life has just started with the arrival of Radhya. Looking into her eyes, I understand why mamma's eyes light up every time she sees Ahana and me," she had further added.

Radhya Is A Happy Kid

The actress was quoted as saying in one of her interviews, "Radhya is a happy baby unless forced to do something she doesn't want to do. She's very much my daughter, and there are times when she gives me that Deol look with one eyebrow raised and I feel that I'm looking at myself in the mirror."