English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Esha & Bharat Celebrate Their Baby Shower For The Second Time! View Pictures Here

    By
    |

    After announcing her pregnancy on January 19, 2019, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani held a baby shower to their family, friends and dear ones and the pictures speak for itself as the couple look super happy and the guests too are seen having one helluva time. Esha Deol is seen sporting a really pretty pink-peach maxi dress on her special day while Bharat Takhtani is seen sporting a crisp white short with a light-pink trousers to match the theme of the baby shower.

    Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani

    Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani pose for a candid picture at their baby shower and it lovely to see Bharat placing his hands on Esha's baby bump. They truly are made for each other, folks!

    The Girl Gang

    Esha Deol strikes a pose with her girl gang at the baby shower and man, she's really blessed to be surrounded by so many people who truly care for her.

    Esha Deol With Sister Ahana Deol

    Esha Deol strikes a pose along with her sister Ahana Deol and caption the image as, ''It's that time of the year again... #mybabyshower #part2 a big thank u to my dearest #love @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani, my darling #sister.''

    The Lovely Esha Deol

    Doesn't Esha Deol look so lovely and adorable here, folks? We wish her all the very best in life and enjoy the beauty of motherhood.

    Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue