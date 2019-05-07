Esha & Bharat Celebrate Their Baby Shower For The Second Time! View Pictures Here
After announcing her pregnancy on January 19, 2019, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani held a baby shower to their family, friends and dear ones and the pictures speak for itself as the couple look super happy and the guests too are seen having one helluva time. Esha Deol is seen sporting a really pretty pink-peach maxi dress on her special day while Bharat Takhtani is seen sporting a crisp white shirt with a light-pink trousers to match the theme of the baby shower.
Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani pose for a candid picture at their baby shower and it lovely to see Bharat placing his hands on Esha's baby bump. They truly are made for each other, folks!
The Girl Gang
Esha Deol strikes a pose with her girl gang at the baby shower and man, she's really blessed to be surrounded by so many people who truly care for her.
Esha Deol With Sister Ahana Deol
Esha Deol strikes a pose along with her sister Ahana Deol and captions the image as, ''It's that time of the year again... #mybabyshower #part2 a big thank u to my dearest #love @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani, my darling #sister.''
The Lovely Esha Deol
Doesn't Esha Deol look so lovely and adorable here, folks? We wish her all the very best in life and enjoy the beauty of motherhood.