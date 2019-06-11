GOOD NEWS! Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani Welcome Their Second Child- A BABY GIRL

It's A Baby Girl For The Taktanis

Along with her 'gratitude to the divine' post, Esha wrote, "Thank you very much for the love & blessings @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani."

Esha Had Announced Her Second Pregnancy In The Cutest Way Possible

The actress had posted a picture of her daughter Radhya with "I'm being promoted to ‘Big Sister', written on it.

Radhya Is Excited About Getting A Younger Sibling

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha had revealed, "There are times she comes and kisses my stomach. Bharat and I would ask to her 'come and say hi to baby'. She'll come and say 'Hi! Baby' and will touch and kiss my stomach. When I ask her where the baby is, she ends up lifting her own top and touching her stomach. That's cute!."

A New Experience For Esha

"She is also fond of a little doll which she feeds with a milk bottle. I see her doing these things and I am hoping that when the real baby comes, she behaves in that same manner. It's going to be a new experience all together again," she had further added.

So Sweet!

Sharing how her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini reacted to the news of her second pregnancy, Esha had revealed, "All the four grandparents are excited, for them the more the merrier."

Earlier, Esha Had Shared A Glimpse From Her Baby Shower

"It's that time of the year again .... #mybabyshower #part2 a big thank u to my dearest #love @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani , my darling #sister @a_tribe & #mysisterinlaw @asthajagwani & #mybestbuddy @chefchinuvaze ( who did all the theme created food which was yummy) for this awesome #surprisebabyshower #bigthanks to all my #friendsandfamily for making it to our #enchantedforest #babyshower by @partyplanetindia #gratitude," the actress had captioned the pictures.