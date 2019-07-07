English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Esha Gupta Accuses Hotelier Of Indecent Behaviour; Says, 'He Was Raping Me With His Eyes'!

    By
    |

    In a shocking incident, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta accused a hotelier named Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour. The actress was out with her friends for dinner when the unfortunate event took place.

    Later, Esha took to her Instagram story to narrate her ordeal where she wrote, 'this guy was literally raping me with his eyes.' She further continued, "He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this 'future rapist.'"

    esha

    The actress even took to her Twitter page where she opened up about the incident and went on to call him a 'swine' who 'deserves to rot' for making her feel like 'getting raped'. In a series of tweets, Esha called out the man on social media.

    Esha even shared screenshots of Instagram conversations, in which others had identified him as well. The videos show the man in question being confronted by a few others, after which he takes a seat, mere feet away from Esha. The actress even confronted people who were questioning her motivations, and wondering if her accusations could be believed.

    On the work front, Esha Gupta recently appeared in Anupam Kher starrer 'One Day: Justice Delivered' where she essaying the role of a cop.

    One Day: Justice Delivered Movie Review: Justice Is Served 'Lame' In This Anupam Kher Starrer!

    More ESHA GUPTA News

    Read more about: esha gupta
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue