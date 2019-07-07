Esha Gupta Accuses Hotelier Of Indecent Behaviour; Says, 'He Was Raping Me With His Eyes'!

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta accused a hotelier named Rohit Vig of inappropriate behaviour. The actress was out with her friends for dinner when the unfortunate event took place.

Later, Esha took to her Instagram story to narrate her ordeal where she wrote, 'this guy was literally raping me with his eyes.' She further continued, "He was requested to behave thrice and then leave..then eventually 2 guards had to be around me..even the security cam can confirm this..who is this 'future rapist.'"

The actress even took to her Twitter page where she opened up about the incident and went on to call him a 'swine' who 'deserves to rot' for making her feel like 'getting raped'. In a series of tweets, Esha called out the man on social media.

If a woman like me can feel violated and unsafe in the county, then idk what girls around feel. Even with two securities around I felt getting raped.. #RohitVig you’re a swine.. he deserves to rot — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

Men like Rohit vig, are the reason women don’t feel safe any where. You around me with your eyes and stares was enough — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 5, 2019

ROHIT VIG- the man who thinks staring at a woman all night n making her uncomfortable is ok. He didnot touch me or say anything. But throughout stare. Not as a fan, not Cus m an actor, but because m a Woman. Where are we safe? Is being a woman a curse! pic.twitter.com/gRXnqZ21Mu — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

It’s not about being a celeb. What a normal girl has to go through? How can a man be above the law. I was having dinner. He came much later n took the table opp us. Why is it ok for men to think it is okay — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) July 6, 2019

Esha even shared screenshots of Instagram conversations, in which others had identified him as well. The videos show the man in question being confronted by a few others, after which he takes a seat, mere feet away from Esha. The actress even confronted people who were questioning her motivations, and wondering if her accusations could be believed.

On the work front, Esha Gupta recently appeared in Anupam Kher starrer 'One Day: Justice Delivered' where she essaying the role of a cop.

One Day: Justice Delivered Movie Review: Justice Is Served 'Lame' In This Anupam Kher Starrer!