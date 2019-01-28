English
    Esha Gupta Calls Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi A 'Gorilla', Gets SLAMMED For Her Racist Comments!

    It looks like Esha Gupta dropped a sharp axe right on her feet by sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend about the Arsenal player Alex Iwobi who hails from Nigeria. Yes, during the recent football match, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram stories to discuss Alex Iwobi and posted the screenshot from WhatsApp poking fun at the Nigerian player and it didn't go down well with the Twitterati as it was racist to the core. In the screenshot Alex Iwobi is called, "gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again."

    The WhatsApp Conversation That Was Racist Against Alex Iwobi

    What was Esha Gupta even thinking when she shared the WhatsApp screenshot on her Instagram stories? The whole thing is racist to the core.

    Esha Gupta Says Sorry!

    After being slammed on Twitter for her racist comments, Esha Gupta tweeted an apology by saying, "Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life." (sic)

    We Were Just Discussing Our Frustation As Football Fans, Says Esha Gupta

    "It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys." (sic)

    Netizens Slam Esha Gupta For Her Racist Comment – Chris @LondonGoona

    "How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal."

    Twitterati LAshes Out Against Esha Gupta

    Despite Esha Gupta made an apology, twitterati seem to be unforgiving and continued to lash out against the actress for her racist comments.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 17:20 [IST]
