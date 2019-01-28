Esha Gupta Calls Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi A 'Gorilla', Gets SLAMMED For Her Racist Comments!
It looks like Esha Gupta dropped a sharp axe right on her feet by sharing a screenshot of her WhatsApp conversation with a friend about the Arsenal player Alex Iwobi who hails from Nigeria. Yes, during the recent football match, Esha Gupta took to her Instagram stories to discuss Alex Iwobi and posted the screenshot from WhatsApp poking fun at the Nigerian player and it didn't go down well with the Twitterati as it was racist to the core. In the screenshot Alex Iwobi is called, "gorilla faced Iwobi running down the flank again."
The WhatsApp Conversation That Was Racist Against Alex Iwobi
What was Esha Gupta even thinking when she shared the WhatsApp screenshot on her Instagram stories? The whole thing is racist to the core.
Esha Gupta Says Sorry!
After being slammed on Twitter for her racist comments, Esha Gupta tweeted an apology by saying, "Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life." (sic)
We Were Just Discussing Our Frustation As Football Fans, Says Esha Gupta
"It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys." (sic)
Netizens Slam Esha Gupta For Her Racist Comment – Chris @LondonGoona
"How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal."
Twitterati LAshes Out Against Esha Gupta
Despite Esha Gupta made an apology, twitterati seem to be unforgiving and continued to lash out against the actress for her racist comments.
This is disgraceful. @KelechiAFC— Chimere (@Chimlegalone) January 27, 2019
Awful thing to say. Utterly disgusting— RICHARD CAPELING (@richcapeling) January 28, 2019
This needs to be investigated further. A lot of us Nigerian gooners aren't taking it. @alexiwobi is our boy. We will not stand and watch him been dehumanised and not act.— Committed Gooner™ 🇳🇬 (@pancofm) January 27, 2019
Take not @Arsenal.
Apologise to Iwobi— Kairu (@Kairu_Waweru) January 27, 2019
Making Racist remarks to a Academy graduate of your beloved club after being a club ambassador and role model and trying to save yourself with that hashtag. Ironic.— Subh@yan (@warriorROONEY) January 27, 2019
