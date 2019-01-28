Esha Gupta Calls Nigerian Footballer Alex Iwobi A 'Gorilla', Gets SLAMMED For Her Racist Comments!

The WhatsApp Conversation That Was Racist Against Alex Iwobi

What was Esha Gupta even thinking when she shared the WhatsApp screenshot on her Instagram stories? The whole thing is racist to the core.

Esha Gupta Says Sorry!

After being slammed on Twitter for her racist comments, Esha Gupta tweeted an apology by saying, "Guys m sorry you thought it was racist. Was bad on my part, being a sports lover. Wallah never meant it. Sorry guys forgive the stupidity 🙏🏽 #gooner4life." (sic)

We Were Just Discussing Our Frustation As Football Fans, Says Esha Gupta

"It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys." (sic)

Netizens Slam Esha Gupta For Her Racist Comment – Chris @LondonGoona

"How do you feel about an Arsenal brand ambassador making these racist comments about an Arsenal Academy graduate? @Arsenal."

Your response is embarrassing! You state on one hand you’ve suffered racism yet on the other have no idea that you’ve made a racial slur! Your ignorance and arrogance of this whole situation is beyond words! Please remove gooner from your profile! Your not part of our club/family — Keiron Batchelor (@keiron85) January 27, 2019

Twitterati LAshes Out Against Esha Gupta

Despite Esha Gupta made an apology, twitterati seem to be unforgiving and continued to lash out against the actress for her racist comments.