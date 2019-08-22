Esha Gupta Meets With A Car Accident; Thanks Mumbai Police For Being Prompt & Helpful!

Recently, Esha Gupta met with a car accident in Mumbai. While the actress thankfully didn't suffer from severe injuries, she tweeted a picture of the culprit's car to Mumbai cops.

The actress posted a click and wrote, "Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help." (sic) Check out her tweet here.

Need help, this car banged my car badly today outside Lilavati hospital @MumbaiPolice please help pic.twitter.com/J7En0rbke4 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 21, 2019

Immediately, the Mumbai police responded back and tweeted, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details on DM." (sic)

We have followed you. Please share your contact details on DM. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 21, 2019

Esha was quite happy to see the immediate action and wrote back, "Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you've been so prompt n helpful." (sic)

Thank you so so much @MumbaiPolice you’ve been so prompt n helpful 🙏🏽 — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) August 21, 2019

The actress even took to Instagram story to share a picture of her laying on the hospital bed.

She captioned, "All is well in my homeland.. when youre a big baller guess it's universes sign to tell you to pause, cus there is something even bigger coming..wanna say a big thank you to my GBF @pratapsimon for being there for me. And my other bbay family for stressing out. Thank you all for your love, shall recover soon.. (ps to y'all,let's plan the weekend😂) and @hautenehagupta please don't stress me I love you also 🕶 make it look less serious no?"

Soon, Esha was back on her feet and was seen walking the ramp in a grey shimmery outfit at the opening Lakme Fashion Week.

