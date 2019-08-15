Esha Gupta Wishes ‘Happy Republic Day’ On Instagram; Trollers Strike With Hilarious Memes

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day in full glory, and Bollywood celebs are not left out of it. Today, many celebrities such as Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, and others, are taking to their social media to wish everyone on this National festival. Even actress Esha Gupta took to her Instagram to post an Independence Day message but it went completely wrong.

Like other B-Town celebrities, Esha Gupta too wanted to join in the Independence Day fervor on social media. However, her post read, 'Gantantra ke hardik shubkamnaye' (greetings on the occasion of Republic Day).Online trollers had a field day going at her for making this mistake. Esha soon deleted this post and claimed that her account had been hacked.

"Account hacked please don't open or respond to any DM through this account. Thanks," she tweeted. By then, no one could stop trollers for coming up with the most hilarious retorts. One person wrote, "Did you mean, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi?" (sic) Another wrote, "Yes..Happy New Year to you too" (sic)

But Esha handled it all like a boss by joking back. She tweeted later, "Happy Independence Day.. (thanks for telling an airforce daughter that she knows otherwise) y'all troller are too much" (sic).

Esha was last seen in the third installment of the comedy film series, Total Dhamaal. It starred a huge star cast of Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and others.

