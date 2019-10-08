Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi; Here's How He PROPOSED To Her!
Folks, here's some good news pouring in! Evelyn Sharma got engaged to her boyfriend, Australian dental surgeon and entrepreneur, Dr Tushaan Bhindi on Saturday. The actress who never spoke about her personal life, was dating him for over a year. Reportedly, Tushaan popped the question to her while they were in Australia.
Later, Evelyn took to her Twitter page to officially announce her engagement by posting a picture of them sharing a passionate kiss with a caption that read, "Yessss!!!' along with heart-eyed, star-shaped heart eyed and a diamond ring emojis.
Here's How The Couple Began Their Love Story
"We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he's even filmier than I am," the 'Saaho' actress told Bombay Times.
It Was Love At First Sight For Both Of Them
Before making their relationship official, Evelyn and Tushaan decided to introduce each other to their respective families, first to seek their blessings, and then, to move ahead with the engagement during the auspicious period of Navratri.
Evelyn Gets Candid About The Perfect Proposal
According to a Bombay Times report, Tushaan went down on his knees on the famous Harbour bridge in Sydney and popped the question to Evelyn. He arranged for a guitarist to play their favourite songs in the background and read out a special note penned by him.
Evelyn further told the daily, "It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well... his proposal was perfect!"
Wedding Bells For The Couple?
To this, Evelyn revealed, "We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together."
Will Evelyn Shift Base To Australia Post Marriage?
The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress revealed, "I would love to shift base to Australia. Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, but we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all."
