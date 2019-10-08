Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi; Here's How He PROPOSED To Her!

Here's How The Couple Began Their Love Story

"We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he's even filmier than I am," the 'Saaho' actress told Bombay Times.

It Was Love At First Sight For Both Of Them

Before making their relationship official, Evelyn and Tushaan decided to introduce each other to their respective families, first to seek their blessings, and then, to move ahead with the engagement during the auspicious period of Navratri.

Evelyn Gets Candid About The Perfect Proposal

According to a Bombay Times report, Tushaan went down on his knees on the famous Harbour bridge in Sydney and popped the question to Evelyn. He arranged for a guitarist to play their favourite songs in the background and read out a special note penned by him.

Evelyn further told the daily, "It was a dream come true! Tushaan knows me so well... his proposal was perfect!"

Wedding Bells For The Couple?

To this, Evelyn revealed, "We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together."

Will Evelyn Shift Base To Australia Post Marriage?

The 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actress revealed, "I would love to shift base to Australia. Sydney is one of my favourite cities in the world, but we will always have one base in India, too. It is our home after all."